Celebrating Christmas with the jail inmates

Posted 12/31/19 (Tue)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

On Christmas Eve, multiple members of different congregations gathered on behalf of the jail ministry to serve warm meals to the inmates at the McKenzie County Correctional Facility and remind them that there is life after being locked up.

“It was really awesome. When the inmates got done filling their plates, the officer told them to set it down and they kind of looked at him, and he said ‘here’s another one; this one’s for your dessert,’” says Roger Maki, jail ministry member. “They had never had that opportunity while eating in jail before.”

Maki says it was heartwarming to see the men appreciate the simplicities that those outside of jail can easily take for granted.

“They were smiling from ear to ear,” exclaims Maki. “They were so happy.”

Through the course of the evening, the inmates enjoyed a hearty meal that included turkey, ham, homemade dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, crab salad, and homemade pies.

