Carry the Cure, Inc. presents Rhythms of Life program

Posted 2/19/20 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

Hundreds of students from Watford City High School and beyond are encouraged to come enjoy a lively performance from Broken Walls presented by Carry the Cure, Inc. on Friday, Feb. 21, at 1 p.m. in the Watford City High School auditorium.

“Their whole message is an inspiration. It’s about tearing down the walls of division,” says Pastor Barb Becker of Glory of the Lord Family Ministries church.

Carry the Cure, Inc. is a non-profit organization that is committed to reaching, teaching and training youth by inspiring them to commit to life through activities such as music, drama, art and dance.

“They started Carry the Cure after the suicide rate in Alaska had just rocketed,” says Becker.

After 14 teenagers committed suicide within the duration of 14 months, it was the beginning to sparking awareness of the issue.

“As they started going to the schools to do their assemblies, they started to see a shift,” Becker says.

The Rhythms of Life program will open with a mini concert of two to three songs, a series of drums being played, and at the end of the program, a Committed to Life vow will follow.

