Latest News

Can’t go wrong in Cartwright

Posted 6/20/17 (Tue)

(Editor’s note: This is part four of six in a series profiling community members of McKenzie County’s smaller towns.)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer

Sharon Schirman opens up the little library in the windy parking lot of the Cartwright Community Hall and pulls out “Little Miss Sunshine.”

It’s a fitting title for the woman whose sunny disposition has found a home in the tiny town.

“The kids really seem to like it,” Schirman said of the little library, installed as her husband’s birthday gift to her last year.

“I didn’t want people to have to drive a really long distance to just get a book and so I thought, well, we should have one here.”

Schirman moved to Cartwright over four years ago, following her husband Blair with their sons, ages 15, 14 and 12 now. The move was definitely a change from their western Washington home.

“We went from living in the city in Washington to out here, we have pigs and chickens and my dog can just run free,” she said with a laugh. “And I love it.”

Especially after six robberies in the last three years at her previous home. The security and friendliness of Cartwright has been a godsend, she added.

“I can sleep. I can breathe,” she said. “I don’t have that busy-busy-gotta-be-there lifestyle anymore.”

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer