Candidates for county offices to be part of a Candidate Forum

Posted 9/19/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

Area voters will have a chance to meet the candidates who are running for county positions during a Candidate Forum on Wednesday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m. in the Watford City Intermediate School Media Center.

The forum will begin at 6 p.m. with questions for the county commissioner candidates, with the candidates for recorder position following at 7 p.m. The sheriff candidates will close the forum at 7:30 p.m.

