Calving season is in full swing for county ranchers

Posted 4/10/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

Calving season may have started April 1, but some got a head start this time around.

“We were early this year,” says Kathy Skarda, who along with her husband, Gary, raises Black Angus cattle near Keene. “Our first calf popped out on March 23!”

As Skarda drove her off-road vehicle through a steep creek wedged between brittle trees, she made her way onto a hill overlooking a vast region of land with hundreds of cattle milling about in the pasture.

“There’s the mother of Bear,” said Kathy Skarda, pointing toward a large herd of grazing cattle.

Recently, Skarda had gone out to conduct her daily ranch duties when something caught her attention.

It was one of the twin calves born the day prior that had been left behind by its mother. Call it natural selection, if you will.

