Latest News

Bringing job seekers, employers together

Posted 4/03/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

With 62 companies looking to fill upward of 500 job openings in McKenzie County and western North Dakota, Watford City’s Rough Rider Center was buzzing with activity on Wednesday, March 27, as prospective job seekers went from booth to booth turning in their resumes and visiting with company representatives.

For Jade Faith, the job fair was her first chance to find a job in Watford City.

“I’m looking for a position in oilfield operations,” stated Faith. “Today is my first day of applying, and so far I’ve applied with seven different companies.”

As a stay-at-home mother, Faith says that since moving to Watford City a year ago from Pine River, Minn., while her husband works as a pumper for Whiting Oil & Gas, she couldn’t enter the job market because she couldn’t find daycare.

“I’ve finally got daycare and I’m ready to go to work,” stated Faith.

With companies looking for employees to fill jobs ranging from CDL drivers, pipeline technicians, workover rig staff and frac operators to bank employees, school bus drivers, teachers and law enforcement officers, the over 350 jobs seekers who attended last Wednesday’s job fair had plenty of possible work opportunities.

