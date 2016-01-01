Latest News

Bringing art to the community

Posted 3/18/20 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

What began as a simple initiative to bring more creative and art opportunities four years ago has blossomed into something really beautiful today as the Long X Arts Foundation offers a multitude of creative outlets and activities for people of all ages throughout McKenzie County. The organization’s goal seeks to enrich the lives of local residents by offering opportunities for arts-based development, cultivation and entertainment.

“The purpose of Art in the Park was to help people celebrate and enjoy music, art, speakers, crafters and a big concert,” says Jessie Scofield, Long X Arts Foundation director.

“The planning committee in the community indicated that they wanted more focus on quality of life for people to have a reason beyond work to live in Watford City and make this their home.”

Arts and culture was identified as one of the focuses high on the list of the strategic plan, Scofield says. And slowly with the help of Jan Dodge, a plan was developed to bring more arts programming to the community.

“We did smaller programs and then developed the Long X Arts Foundation in 2016 as an official nonprofit,” Scofield says.

In four short years, Scofield says the activities and events that the Long X Arts Foundation is capable of offering has expanded tremendously.

“What we have been able to offer through these four short years has really grown,” Scofield says. “We’ve just seen the demand for our programming continue to grow as we keep feeling out what there’s a need for.”

