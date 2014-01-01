Latest News

Brenna appointed to fill vacant Watford City City Council seat

Posted 4/24/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Heidi Brenna, an architect with the ICON Architecture Group, has been appointed to the Watford City City Council to finish out the term of Aaron Gravos. Gravos, who had served on the council since 2014, resigned after purchasing a home outside the city limits.

Brenna’s appointment was made during a special council meeting on April 9. Brenna will serve on the council until June 2020, when the city will hold its next election.

