Branches of love

Posted 11/27/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

As the act of giving has pretty much become a centerpiece of Watford City, it seems that every year the community always manages to take it up a notch. With as many people that have their hand up to help, there’s just as many with their hand out.

Nearing its seventh year of collaborative efforts, the Giving Tree project sponsored by the Watford City Eagles Auxiliary and McKenzie County Social Services is coming in hot and ready this year.

Last year, the Giving Tree project even helped provide gifts for as many as 123 children at Christmas.

“We’re at over 100 kids right now and we haven’t been out there that long,” says Claudia Fegert with the Eagles Club Auxiliary.

As part of the initiative, Christmas trees for the Giving Tree project are placed at businesses throughout Watford City with the hopes of accumulating donations of all sorts.

