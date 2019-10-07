Latest News

Boy reunited with stolen bike

Posted 7/10/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

Thanks to the quick work of the Watford City Police Department, the bike belonging to an 11-year-old Watford City boy has been returned to him after its was reported stolen on June 30.

The bright green bike, which was Marc Davis’ Christmas present was returned to him just hours after it was stolen from the family’s garage.

“I was driving and noticed the green bike described in their report and a social media post,” says Officer Ruggles of the Watford City Police Department.

Within moments, Ruggles was able to confirm that the bike did in fact belong to Marc as he matched up some described similarities.

When Marc’s father opened the door of their residence, Officer Ruggles was standing in the doorway, holding Marc’s bicycle.

“Marc completely lit up, he was so excited,” says Marc’s father.

As Officer Ruggles handed over the bike, the 11-year-old played it cool even though he was overtaken with pure bliss.

