Bond set at $175,000 for Watford man found with 280 grams of meth

Posted 1/29/20 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

A Watford City man is being held on a $175,000 bond, while his wife’s bond was set at $50,000 after 280 grams of meth, loaded weapons and a large amount of cash were found inside their mobile home.

According to an affidavit filed with the Northwest District Court, shortly after noon on Wednesday, Jan. 15, the Watford City Police Department and the McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Northwest Narcotics Task Force, executed a search warrant of a trailer home, located on the 2100 block of 125th Avenue Northwest, where Johnny Osteen and his wife, Shelley, were living

