Latest News

Board narrows possible new school sites

Posted 6/27/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The possible number of sites for a proposed new elementary school in Watford City has been narrowed from five to two by the McKenzie County Public School District No. 1 School Board.

During its regular monthly meeting on Monday, June 18, the board approved the Fox Hills and Homestead subdivisions as their top two preferred locations.

According to Steve Holen, district superintendent, the Stenehjem family is offering the district three possible locations within Fox Hills, while the Holms family has indicated that the district can choose any location for a new elementary school in the Homestead subdivision.

“It’s nice to have five property owners offer the school district property for the new elementary school,” stated Pam Ramage, school board president. “All of these locations have their own strengths.”

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer