Blue Santas working to make Christmas merrier

Posted 11/27/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

Freeze - you are not under arrest! But the Watford City Police Department is still looking for you. This season local officers have joined forces for the greater good and begun bagging groceries for their Blue Santas project at the Cash Wise grocery store in Watford City as the beginning of their efforts to raise money for children in need this Christmas.

Their grocery bagging is just one of the many projects sponsored by the Watford City Police Foundation with the goal of helping children not as fortunate this holiday.

“This is where we bag groceries for customers and any donations they give are used to buy gifts for families in need,” says Sgt. Jeffrey Jensen of the Watford City Police Department (WCPD).

This year there’s lots going on as their fundraising kicked off on Nov. 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Cash Wise grocery store. While the grocery bagging at Cash Wise ends as of Wednesday, Nov. 27, the effort to raise money is far from over and will be going on right up until Christmas.

