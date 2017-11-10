Latest News

BLM to offer minerals near Park’s North Unit for sale

Posted 10/11/17 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Bureau of Land Management is recommending that a 120 acre parcel of land adjacent to the North Unit of the Theodore Roosevelt National Park be included in its oil and gas lease sale next March.

According to a BLM news release, including this parcel in the lease sale is in keeping with the Administration’s goals of promoting America’s energy independence, and is in accordance with all applicable approved resources management plans and plan amendments.

