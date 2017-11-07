Latest News

Bison charges, injures hiker in North Unit

Posted 7/11/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer

A bison injured a visitor to Theodore Roosevelt National Park’s North Unit while the man was hiking two weeks ago.

Michael Turk, 65, of Juneau, Alaska, was hiking the Buckhorn Trail between 9 and 10:30 p.m. Friday, June 30, for sunset photography, the National Park Service reported.

Along the way, he encountered a bison, which he gave a wide berth. He took photos of another bison while returning to the Juniper Campground, and while doing so, the bison charged him.

