Best takes over as city’s community development director

Posted 1/16/19 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

There is a new face behind the Watford City Community Development Director desk as Vawnita Best began work last week. She will be taking over the role at City Hall full-time as Gene Veeder, who has been working for the city part-time in the same capacity for the last several years, steps down.

Curt Moen, Watford City administrator, said that the community development director position was expanded to a full-time capacity because of the rapid growth of the city.

“Due to the aggressive nature of the development in Watford City we have been scrambling to stay ahead of, or at least keep up with, the growth,” Moen said. “Because of that, we lost some connectivity to state agencies such as the land board, state industrial commission and state health. I hope that we can re-establish those connections through Vawnita.”

The loss of connectivity that Moen referred to caused Watford City to miss out on opportunity and puts the city at risk of losing key legislation.

