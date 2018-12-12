Latest News

Best appointed to North Dakota Natural Resources Trust Board

Posted 12/12/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum has appointed local McKenzie County resident, Vawnita Best, to the board of directors for the North Dakota Natural Resources Trust.

Best’s appointment to the trust board came on the heels of the November General Election where she lost her run for re-election to the McKenzie County Board of County Commissioners.

“I became acquainted with Keith Trego, the director of the board, several years ago through Rural Leadership North Dakota,” Best said. “I guess I have been on his short list since then.”

