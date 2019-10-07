Latest News

Bendixson to unveil latest painting during Homefest

Posted 7/10/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Miles Bendixson is no stranger to Watford City’s Homefest and Art-in-the Park. For years, Bendixson, a Watford City High School graduate, used these events to unveil his creations.

And once again he will be returning to his hometown this weekend for an art exhibit and to unveil his most recent piece.

Bendixson’s art exhibit will be held at the Long X Visitor Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday during Watford City’s Homefest.

His public unveiling of his new piece of art will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Bendixson credits the experience of growing up in western North Dakota as having a profound influence on him and his way of life. Hunting, fishing and snowmobiling in the outdoors is the way he spent most of his time growing up. And unbeknownst to him at that time, those experiences would play a huge roll in his development as a wildlife and western artist.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer