Attempted murder behind city’s Main Street bars

Posted 6/06/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer

Four people are charged in connection to an attempted murder over Memorial Day weekend, including a suspect with a prior attempted murder record.

Luis Angel Soto, 27, of Las Vegas, is charged with a Class A felony in the case, punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $20,000 fine if convicted. Last Wednesday, Judge Daniel El-Dweek set his bond at $100,000 during Soto’s first court appearance.

Blanca Esthela Meza-Garcia, Chase Riley Mellon and Jeffrey Coffey were also later arrested and charged with hindering law enforcement, Watford City Police reported Monday, “after additional video footage revealed their involvement in the incident.”

Around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, May 27, police responded to a reported stabbing in the west alley on the 100 block of Main Street.

They reportedly found the victim with four stab wounds, including three to the chest and one to the arm. One wound to his chest was reportedly life threatening and about 4 inches deep, court documents say.

