Latest News

Arts Foundation brings silk painting to community

Posted 3/14/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

Since becoming an official non-profit organization two years ago, the Long X Arts Foundation has focused on bringing art classes to Watford City.

So far, the foundation has brought children’s art, floral arranging, oil painting, acrylic painting, floral casting, encaustics and many other classes to the area.

This month the Long X Arts Foundation presents a silk painting class taught by Elyce Linseth. The class will be held in the Sanford Room at the McKenzie County Public Library on March 15 and March 29 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The cost of the class is $20 each night.

“The Long X Arts Foundation is always looking for community members who want to teach classes,” said Jessie Veeder Scofield, foundation director. “Elyce is really passionate about art and wanted to teach some adult art classes. We plan to have her continue teaching several different types of art classes in the future.”

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer