Art classes for area’s elderly

Posted 4/18/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

The Long X Arts Foundation is teaming up with the Good Shepherd Home to bring extra programming for seniors living in the area.

After receiving a grant from the North Dakota Council on the Arts (NDCA) to develop arts programming for area elders, the Long X Foundation has decided to adopt the NDCA’s Art for Life Program.

The first Art for Life classes will be held on Thursday, April 26, and Friday, April 27, at 6:30 p.m. in the Good Shepherd Home Activities Room. The classes and all supplies are free and are open to the public. Participants are encouraged to attend both classes as each will feature different lessons.

These two classes will be taught by Bismarck artist Nicole Gagner and will focus on the art and beauty of canning while celebrating the stories and memories attached to the process.

