Latest News

Arnegard to host annual 4th of July celebration

Posted 6/27/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

For more years than anyone can remember, Arnegard has hosted the annual 4th of July celebration for McKenzie County. This year is no different and the Arnegard Booster Club is planning an unforgettable holiday.

Jen Schwartz, Booster Club president, said that this year’s celebration will start with the traditional parade.

“The parade will start at 11 a.m., and will have everything from tractors to fire trucks,” Schwartz said. “Folks can park their cars and walk over to Main Street and be ready to catch candy.”

Parade favorites always include the Shriners Club, local police, state, county and city cars, the Sons of Norway and plenty of local businesses.

The same several people have been volunteering and organizing the 4th of July event for years and at this point, are pretty efficient at knowing what to do. Volunteers, however, are always in demand.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer