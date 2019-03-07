Latest News

Arnegard to host 4th of July celebration

Posted 7/03/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

It just wouldn’t be the 4th of July in McKenzie County if the Arnegard Booster Club didn’t throw its annual celebration.

And once again as Arnegard is getting ready for this year’s festivities, Jen Schwartz of the Booster Club says this year’s festivities are going to be quite a bit smaller than previous years.

“With the street and sewer projects ongoing in Arnegard, we’ve scaled things back this year,” states Schwartz. “But that doesn’t mean we won’t be having things for people to do.”

According to Schwartz, this year the celebration will start with the traditional parade which will start at 11 a.m. and will have everything from tractors to fire trucks.

“Folks can park their cars and walk over to Main Street and be ready to catch candy and enjoy the parade,” states Schwartz.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer