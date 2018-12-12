Latest News

Arnegard to hold recall election of its mayor

Posted 12/12/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Arnegard voters will be headed back to the ballot box polls in March to elect a new mayor after a recall petition of Virginia Elliot was submitted to the city auditor’s office on Nov. 2.

According to Juelie Bancroft, city auditor, 18 Arnegard residents signed the petition calling for the recall of Elliot and that the recall was certified by her office on Nov. 30. The special election will be held on March 11.

Elliot, who had previously served 20-plus years on the Arnegard City Council and four years as its Mayor narrowly defeated Jeff Kindel, 34-31, in the city’s June election. At the time of last June’s election Kindel was seeking his second term as mayor after serving four years on the city council.

The five members of the recall sponsoring committee consisting of Margaret Hilbers, chairman, Sara Hilbers, Michael Redding, April Obenour and Helen Lane cited four reasons in their petition calling for the removal of Elliot.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer