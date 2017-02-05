Latest News

Arnegard moving ahead with new municipal water system

Posted 5/02/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer

By the end of the decade, a water tower will loom over Arnegard.

As part of its phased municipal water system improvements project, the city will install water lines to its south and north sides this and next year, culminating in construction of the water tower east of the Arnegard School.

Arnegard residents currently use well water. About 80 households have signed up for connections to the planned water main, said Cory Ravnaas, Arnegard’s city engineer.

Last summer, a pre-design investigation canvased the community, he said, finding that about two-thirds of residents wanted municipal water.

The project links into the McKenzie County Water Resource District, Ravnaas said, which obtains water from Western Area Water Supply Authority.

