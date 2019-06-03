Latest News

Arnegard looks to terminate its police officers

Posted 3/06/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

During a special city council meeting on Monday, Feb. 25, the Arnegard City Council approved an amended separation and termination agreement for its two city police officers.

Troy White Owl, Arnegard police chief, and officer Travis Bateman had until 5 p.m. on Monday, March 4, to respond to the agreement, which was approved by a 3-1 vote by the city council. Bryan Bjornstad, council president, along with Josh Moody and Lowell Mosby voted to approve the amended agreements, while Bryan Hilbers voted in opposition.

