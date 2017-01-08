Latest News

Arnegard group looks to recall councilman

Posted 8/01/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer

Secretary of State Al Jaeger has approved a petition for circulation to recall an Arnegard city councilman.

The five-person sponsoring committee chaired by April Obenour seeks to recall Council Member Niel Nelson for various reasons, including allegations of him overstepping his authority and harassing residents as well as concerns for his health.

“There have also been instances where he has conducted himself in ways that could open up the city to liability and this is of great concern,” the committee’s recall petition states.

Nelson was elected with 22 write-in votes in June 2016. He has previously held terms as an Arnegard city councilman and mayor as well.

Arnegard City Auditor Juelie Bancroft said about 14 signatures are needed to recall Nelson in a special election. Those signatures must be gathered and submitted before Oct. 23 and certified by Bancroft, Jaeger wrote, who has a 30-day window for review.

