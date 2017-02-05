Latest News

Arnegard Booster Club hopes to raise funds for projects

Posted 5/02/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer

A renaissance of sorts is underway in Arnegard, and the town’s booster club is hoping to help.

Two fundraising breakfasts in May seek to donate dollars to the town’s July 4 celebration, said Arnegard Booster Club president Jen Schwartz, with future efforts to help the new Arnegard Rural Fire District station go up.

The club holds a variety of annual events, including Halloween and Christmas festivities in addition to its long-running July 4 spectacle.

Since last year, the city has planned and carried out several projects, including a new sewage lagoon activated in November and a near $4 million, three-year municipal water project set to break ground this summer on phase one.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer