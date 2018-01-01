Latest News

Arnegard, Alexander to hold special mayor elections

Posted 1/30/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Voters in Arnegard and Alexander will be headed back to the polls this spring as part of the special elections to elect mayors in the two McKenzie County cities.

For Arnegard city residents, the choice for their mayor to serve until the 2022 election is going to be the same that was on the June 12 ballot.

According to Juelie Bancroft, Arnegard city auditor, Jeff Kindel met the Jan. 4 filing deadline to challenge Virginia Elliot as mayor. As the incumbent, Elliot automatically appears on the ballot. On Nov. 2, 2018, a recall petition of Elliot that was signed by 18 Arnegard residents was submitted to Bancroft’s office. Bancroft certified the petition on Nov. 30, with the special election set for March 11.

While controversy swirls about the Arnegard mayor election, any qualified Alexander resident interested in serving as that community’s mayor has until 4 p.m. on March 11, to file a Petition/Certificate of Nomination and a Statement of Interests form with the city auditor’s office.

