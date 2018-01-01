Latest News

Area schools to hold graduations

Posted 5/22/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

Watford City High School will be graduating its largest class in over 15 years as 85 seniors cross the stage to receive their diplomas at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 27, at the Rough Rider Center.

“This is the largest graduating class in quite a few years,” says Randy Cranston, high school principal. “Our graduating class usually averages between the 40s and 60s. But this year, there are 85 seniors.”

According to Rachel Meuchel, W.C.H.S. senior advisor and counselor, it’s the largest class in over 15 years. The graduation class of 2018 had 69 students present for the ceremony.

“It’s always an exciting time because each senior class is different every year,” states Cranston.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer