Another family living the American Dream

Posted 11/14/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

When Efrain Grijalva began getting calls from dispatch with the address for water hauling routes, the native Spanish speaker had a difficult time deciphering the words. In the fast paced phone conversation where every syllable was imperative for the truck driver to understand, he had to get creative to overcome the language barrier.

“It was 2011 and dispatch was not using text messaging very much yet,” Efrain’s wife, Caroline, explained. “Efrain would ask dispatch to text him the address so he could read it and then figure it out. I think dispatch thought that was weird at first, but pretty soon, they knew what to do with him.”

Born and raised in Chihuahua, Mexico, the couple grew up together. They attended the same middle school before Caroline moved away for several years. When she came back to Chihuahua after high school, the connection was immediate.

Watford City has given the family a chance to chase their dream of success, one load at a time.

