Latest News

American Legion Post donates $25,000

Posted 2/13/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

A $25,000 donation by the American Legion Carl E. Rogen Post No. 29 of Watford City will help the McKenzie County Healthcare Systems, Inc. purchase new orthopedic surgical instruments, such as large bone power tools and a micro drill.

Surgical services are new to the hospital and come with a hefty price tag. Close to $1 million has been invested in building and implementing the surgical program that will soon be capable of providing solutions for joint replacements, carpal tunnel procedures, sports-related injuries and trauma to name a few.

Dr. Ravindra Joshi, an orthopedic surgeon who joined MCHS in December 2018, has already seen 100 patients in the Watford City area. Dr. Joshi’s advanced skill set and patient-centered approach has improved the quality of life for more than 100,000 patients so far in his orthopedic career.

Through charitable gaming funds, Post No. 29 has donated over $4 million in the Watford City area since the early 90s.

