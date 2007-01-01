Latest News

Ambulance service observes EMS Week

Posted 5/22/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

This week, communities around the United States are celebrating National Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week from May 19 - 25, to honor the dedication put forth by EMS practitioners serving them.

And for members of the McKenzie County Ambulance Service, they are on the front line when it comes to providing the initial medical care to area residents who have been injured.

“We’ve had an average of 105 calls for the last two months,” says Jim Johnsrud with the McKenzie County Ambulance Service.

When you break down the numbers, 30 of the patients are typically transported to McKenzie County Hospital and 20 are transferred to higher care hospitals due to criticalness. Of the total calls, Johnsrud says that 25 cases involved patients who were noncompliant and refuse service, while another 20 calls were standbys for fire alarm incidents.

“When the boom first started in 2012, we were doing about 150 calls a month,” says Johnsrud. “Prior to that, say around 2007, we were doing about 25 calls a month.”

As a result of increased vehicle traffic and resulting motor vehicle accidents, Johnsrud says that the ambulance service responded to more and more medical calls.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer