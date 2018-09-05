Latest News

Ambulance service looks to create taxing district

Posted 5/09/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The McKenzie County Ambulance Service is hoping that county residents, who live within their service district, will approve a special measure in the June 12 election that would create a special taxing district to help fund the service.

“In the past few years, our ambulance service has lost about $160,000 a year and we are seeing our state and city funding sources drying up,” states Jim Johnsrud, squad supervisor and board president of the McKenzie County Ambulance. “We’re hoping that the voters will approve this measure, which will provide us with the best solution to maintaining a balanced budget.”

According to Johnsrud, over 65 percent of the state’s ambulance services receive tax dollars to help finance their emergency transportation and responder services.

“McKenzie County Ambulance Service has been very fortunate to have received funds from the county and personal donations over the 44 years of our service to the area,” states Johnsrud. “But we need to find a more stable funding source to ensure that we can continue to meet the needs of our service area. A taxing district would provide us this revenue source.”

