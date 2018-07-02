Latest News

Ambulance service looks to create taxing district

Posted 2/07/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

After losing $170,000 this past year and seeing its state and city funding sources drying up, the McKenzie County Ambulance Service is hoping that the creation of a taxing district could be their best solution to maintaining a balanced budget.

In order to create a taxing district, county voters will have to approve its creation. And for Jim Johnsrud, the squad supervisor and board president of the ambulance service, he is hoping that voters will be able to have their chance to vote in the upcoming June 12 election. But in order for the measure to appear on the ballot, ambulance members and their supporters are going to have to collect the 800 needed signatures by April 9.

“McKenzie County Ambulance Service has been very fortunate to have received funds from the county and personal donations over the 44 years of our service to the area,” states Johnsrud. “But we need to find a more stable funding source to ensure that we can continue to meet the needs of our service area. A taxing district would provide us this revenue source.”

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer