Latest News

Alexander woman gives birth in living room

Posted 7/18/18 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

The evening of June 28 held quite the unexpected event for 25-year-old Kala Fobian.

After two episodes of false labor, Kala’s husband, Matthew, casually loaded their children in his vehicle around 6:30 p.m. when Kala began to have labor pains. When he arrived back inside, Kala was on the floor halfway through labor.

Her husband rushed over in what she describes appeared as “a flash” and delivered her baby.

