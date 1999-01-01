Latest News

Alexander woman dies in head-on collision

Posted 1/15/20 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

A 58-year-old Alexander woman was pronounced dead on the scene following a head-on collision that occurred at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, on U.S. Highway 85 about 12 miles west of Watford City.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Amelia Johnson was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway in a 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier when she swerved into the eastbound lanes and struck a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Timothy Wolfe, head-on.

