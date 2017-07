Latest News

Alexander to hold special election on Sept. 12 to fill vacant city council seat

Posted 7/18/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer

This fall, the city of Alexander will hold a special election to fill a city council seat.

First-term councilman Richard Modine resigned March 22, which the Alexander City Council accepted at its April 5 meeting.

The election to fill his vacancy is set for Tuesday, Sept. 12.

