Latest News

Alexander teacher arrested on drug charges

Posted 2/14/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

A 32-year-old Alexander teacher was arrested on Feb. 7 on endangerment of a child, a Class C Felony, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors, following a Feb. 4 domestic disturbance at her residence in Alexander.

According to court documents, McKenzie County deputies responded to the call and during their interview with the victim, Regie Hill, officers smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the master bedroom.

