Latest News

Alexander students to perform in annual Christmas concert

Posted 12/18/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

On Thursday, Dec. 19, more than 200 Alexander Public School students will be presenting their annual Christmas concert at 6:30 p.m. in the school’s gymnasium.

“It’s meant to enhance your Christmas spirit,” says Robyn Heck, Alexander Public School music teacher.

The Christmas concert is free to the public and is said to bring a packed house as all the students in the school will be singing more than 15 classic holiday tunes that they have been practicing for almost two months.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer