Alexander school opens to four-day school week

Posted 8/22/18 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

A new era of a four-day school week began for Alexander students when the school district opened its doors for the first day of classes on Aug. 16.

The change of the school week, according to Leslie Bieber, Alexander Public School District No. 2 superintendent, was the result of a high school innovation class that allows children to choose their topic of proposal. Their proposal was to change the school week from five days to four days.

From that request, the school board sought input from school parents and teachers and ultimately approved the change this past February.

“When both of the opposite sides agree on something, I better stand up and listen,” states Bieber.

According to Bieber, the new school week will have classes from 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday with Fridays set aside to provide interventional help for struggling students.

“Having Friday intervention time is very important as it will help students keep on track with their studies,” states Bieber.

