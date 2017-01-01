Latest News

Alexander school heads to four day school week

Posted 3/28/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

After a lengthy process, the Alexander School District School Board voted to approve a four day school week for both Alexander Elementary School and Alexander High School.

Superintendent Leslie Bieber said that the idea started in a high school innovation class in the spring of 2017.

Dylan Schooley, Hunter Penland, Brieanna Yancy, Tianna Dwyer and Isaac Sitzman decided to take on the four day school week as their topic and presented it to the class and Bieber on their findings.

After hearing the presentation, Bieber asked the students for some more research, and in the fall of 2017, they presented again.

The principals of the elementary and high school along with the students visited East Fairview where they also have a four day school week. They asked questions and interviewed teachers.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer