Alexander readies for Old Settlers’ Day

Posted 8/28/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

Final preparations are being completed for Alexander’s 74th Annual Old Settlers’ Day and the celebration promises to pack in a weekend of food, family and reunions for people of all ages.

The Old Settlers’ Day celebration will take place the weekend of Aug. 29 -31. Festivities are slated to kick off on Thursday, Aug. 29, with a bonfire at 7 p.m., east of the Alexander city park.

Friday’s festivities will begin with a Chili Cook-off on Main Street from 1 to 7 p.m. Then, at 3 p.m., a Hi-Way Lounge Cornhole Tournament will be held, followed by a 5th and 6th grade football game, then a Soapbox Derby on Main Street at 6 p.m.

Saturday’s events will kick off with a parade down Main Street at 11 a.m. Then, a noon barbecue will be held in the park, honoring Dick and Janice Iverson, who are donating the beef for this year’s event.

