Latest News

Alexander readies for Old Settlers’ Day

Posted 8/29/18 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

As autumn slowly starts to set in, the community of Alexander is putting their final touches on their plans for the 73rd annual Old Settlers’ Day Celebration with festivities including food, crafts, games, football, a bonfire and more. This year the annual event will be held Aug. 30, 31 and Sept. 1.

“It’s a fun time to get people of the community to come out and celebrate,” says Jamie Murie. “This is one event that holds many fun traditions.”

The fall tradition began 73 years ago after Len Burns thought the idea would be a good way to unite the community. Burns donated meat as an initiation for the first picnic. And the rest, as they say, is history.

The festivities will kick off on Thursday with a flag football game pitting the Alexander Fire Department against the McKenzie County Sheriff’s Department at 5:30 p.m., followed by the Alexander High School volleyball team taking on the White Shield Warriors.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer