Alexander ranching family honored

Posted 1/29/20 (Wed)

The McKenzie County Soil Conservation District is honored to recognize the Rider Ranch of Alexander as its 2019 McKenzie County Achievement Award winner.

The Rider Ranch, consisting of Jed and Melissa Rider and sons, Lane, Beau and Garrett, has been working on improving the health and productivity of their ranch for several years.

