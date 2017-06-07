Latest News

Alexander native publishes novel

Posted 7/06/17 (Thu)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

Rayne Jost Romo published her first novel, Murder By the Book, and she’s excited to get the word out.

Born in Williston, Romo moved to Alexander some time later and eventually graduated from Alexander High School in 1976.

“I think I graduated with as few as nine other kids,” said Romo. “Growing up in Alexander was like a dream. My father farmed, and we spent our days riding horses, helping on the farm, and eating hamburgers in the park on Saturdays.”

Romo describes Alexander as the “perfect place to grow up”.

After high school, Romo attended college in Williston and studied Financial Clerical. Soon after, she and her husband moved to Bainville, Mont., and have resided there ever since.

A mother of two boys and now a proud grandmother, Romo spends her days outside, helping her husband on their farm.

“I have always loved writing,” said Romo. “In high school I did a lot of it, writing for the school paper. In recent years, I started to have the yearning to write again.”

