Alexander museum to celebrate 50th anniversary

Posted 6/26/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The Lewis & Clark Trail Museum in Alexander will be throwing the party of the summer this weekend as the museum celebrates its 50th anniversary on Saturday, June 29.

The celebration begins at 4 p.m with a program given by Clay Jenkins, an award-winning scholar, filmmaker, author, historian, dramatist and creator and star of The Jefferson Hour podcast, being the keynote speaker.

Jenkins has appeared in three Ken Burns documentary films, including the film “The Roosevelts: An Intimate History.” He has made four documentary films and written nine books, including the critically acclaimed “The Character of Meriwether Lewis.” He has also played a dozen historical characters including Lewis and Thomas Jefferson. The Jefferson Hour has been running for 25 years.

Providing the musical entertainment will be Bob Petermann, an acclaimed cowboy poet and singer. Petermann has three recordings and one book to his credit. Bob’s style of cowboy music is pure and strives to preserve the true west.

