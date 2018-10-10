Latest News

Alexander man dies in vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 85

Posted 10/10/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

A 58-year-old Alexander man was killed on Tuesday, Oct. 1, in a three-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 85 south of Williston.

Terry Lynn was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 12:29 p.m. after his vehicle was sandwiched between two semi trucks.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Lynn was traveling north on the highway in a GMC pickup behind a Peterbilt semi being driven by Monte Wissel, 40, of Williston, N.D. As the two vehicles slowed while entering a construction zone near the Lewis & Clark Bridge, a second semi, a Freightliner being driven by James Whitcomb, 50, of Williston, N.D., pushed Lynn’s vehicle up on the back of Wissel’s trailer.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer