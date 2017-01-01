Latest News

Alexander councilman charged with campaign violation

Posted 12/20/17 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Alexander city councilman Jerry Hatter faces removal of office following charges that he violated the state’s campaign laws.

According to court documents, a criminal summons, which was signed on Dec. 6, and filed in the Northwest District Court on Dec. 12, states that Hatter, who was running for a seat on the Alexander City Council, hung a sign on a city fire truck during Alexander’s Old Settlers’ Day Parade on Sept. 2, 2017.

During an investigation on Oct. 2, Charissa Remus of the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation was informed by Lance Powell, Alexander fire chief, that Hatter had talked to him prior to the parade about hanging the sign on the fire truck.

