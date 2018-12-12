Latest News

Accident north of Keene claims the lives of three Williston residents

Posted 12/12/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Three Williston residents were killed in a two-vehicle accident at the Keene roundabout on N.D. Highway 23, at 9:09 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 8.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 2015 Nissan Rogue being driven by Jim Livengood, 68, of Williston, was traveling westbound and entering the roundabout north of Keene. The vehicle jumped the concrete curb and crossed into the eastbound lane where it struck a 2001 Peterbilt semi-trailer head-on.

Livengood, as well as Elizabeth Livengood, 68, and Tina Livengood, 45, were pronounced dead at the scene.

